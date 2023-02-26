UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Highlights Importance Of Cultural Diplomacy At Orange Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Sanjrani highlights importance of cultural diplomacy at Orange Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in promoting Pakistan's historic and rich cultural heritage at the international level.

Speaking here at the Orange Festival in Taxila, he emphasized the significance of the festival in showcasing the culture of Pakistan and Taxila in particular, and described Taxila as the hub of ancient civilizations and expressed his excitement to witness the exemplary display of the local culture, including the horse dancing, traditional stone lifting, folk music, and exhibition of the Gandhara art, according to a press release received here.

Sanjrani expressed his pleasure in seeing the foreign diplomats, along with their families, and also congratulated the PRCCSF, the Office of the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and the Office of the Dean of COSA, for collaborating and making the event a huge success.

He concluded by encouraging the foreign diplomats and their families to enjoy the festival and witness the rich culture and celebration of traditions for good memories.

The Orange Festival in Taxila is an annual event that highlights and showcases the local culture of Pakistan. This year's festival was a huge success due to the collaboration of various organizations and the enthusiastic participation of the foreign diplomats' corps.

