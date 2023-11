Sanjrani hosts dinner for Akhtar Jan Mengal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani hosted a dinner in honour of President BNP(M), Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, at his residence on Wednesday.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Jan Muhammad Jamali, Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, former Federal minister Hashim Notezai and other leaders of BNP (M) and BAP attended the dinner, said a press release.