Sanjrani Inaugurates IT Complex In Parliament House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sanjrani inaugurates IT Complex in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday inaugurated the recently established IT Complex in the Parliament House.

Director General (IT) Senate, Syed Asim Raza apprised the Chairman about the current IT projects undertaken as a part of Chairman's initiative of Digital Parliamentary Framework, which consists of upgradation of IT Infrastructure, Automation of Parliamentary Processes and Citizen Centric IT services.

The Chairman was briefed that the newly established IT Complex was comprising on Telecasting Cell, Software Development Hall, Helpdesk, IT Store and Workshop.

Sadiq Sanjrani also inaugurated the project of Digitalization of Analog Video Record of the Senate Proceedings. Chairman Senate appreciated and lauded the efforts of IT Directorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate said that the ICT had revolutionized the functioning of institutions of high public importance.

Parliament, to this end, needs to rely more and more on information technology to facilitate the people, he said. He underlined that Parliament was a forum, where the will of the people was residing and the synergy of ICT made it convenient for the people to communicate and interact with their representatives directly.

He further said that our aim was to galvanize the Parliament's functioning by introducing state of art ICT services.

The Chairman hoped that the newly developed IT Complex would maximum facilitate the Senators, Senate Staff and ultimately make the Institution more efficient.

Senators, Kauda Babar, Fida Muhammad and Secretary Senate, Qasim Samad Khan were also present on the occasion.

