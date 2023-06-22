(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with senators and officials of the Senate Secretariat, on Thursday unveiled the technologically advanced Data Center and Digital Broadcasting System of the Senate of Pakistan.

The date centre showcased the Senate's commitment to embracing digital transformation and enhancing its operations for the benefit of the nation, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani expressed his satisfaction over the successful implementation of the digital initiatives, underscoring the Senate's dedication to adopt innovative technologies for the optimisation, operational efficiency and strengthening the democratic processes.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the IT team of the Senate and other branches/officials involved in realizing this significant milestone.

The newly established Data Center is equipped with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, providing a secure and robust platform to manage and store essential information.

The Senate chairman, in his vision for a more efficient and transparent legislative process, emphasized the importance of this state-of-the-art facility. With enhanced data management capabilities, the Data Center will streamline the Senate's internal operations, bolster decision-making processes, and contribute to effective governance.

The Director General of Information Technology (DG IT), Lt Col (Retd) Asim Raza presented a comprehensive briefing to the Senate chairman, shedding light on the seamless functioning of the newly established centers.

He highlighted the advanced technological features and capabilities of the Data Center, emphasizing its ability to handle data volumes, ensuring data integrity, and provision of high level cyber security.

The Digital Broadcasting System, he said, would revolutionize the dissemination of legislative proceedings and other important Senate activities to the masses. By leveraging state-of-the-art broadcasting technologies, it would enable seamless transmission of live sessions, and other significant events to the public.

"The Digital Broadcasting System reinforces the Senate's commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity by ensuring wider access to parliamentary affairs and facilitating citizens' engagement with their elected representatives," he added.

The inauguration of the Data Center and Digital Broadcasting Center marks a significant leap towards embracing digital transformation and trends. These state-of-the-art facilities will not only enhance the efficiency of the Senate's internal operations, but also facilitate greater public engagement and transparency.

The Senate remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold democratic values, harnessing the technology, and serving the people of Pakistan with utmost dedication.