UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Invites Chinese Investors To Explore Investment Opportunities In Balochistan, Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Sanjrani invites Chinese investors to explore investment opportunities in Balochistan, Gwadar

The Chinese investors on Thursday met with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House to discuss potential investment opportunities, expressing their interest in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Chinese investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chinese investors on Thursday met with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House to discuss potential investment opportunities, expressing their interest in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Chinese investments.

The Senate Chairman highlighted Balochistan and Gwadar as promising areas for investment and extended an invitation to the delegation to invest in the province. He assured the delegation of his full cooperation in facilitating their investments. The Chinese investors lauded Pakistan's strategic location and potential as a hub for trade and investment.

The talks focused on identifying potential sectors for investment and aimed to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations, paving the way for increased collaboration. The delegation expressed their interest in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Chinese investments, with a focus on identifying potential sectors for investment.

The Chinese investors met the chairman to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and increase investment in the country. Discussions emphasized enhancing economic cooperation, identifying potential sectors for investment, and paving the way for further collaboration between the two countries, which have a longstanding strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in investing in various sectors in Pakistan, with a special focus on information technology and infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to explore further opportunities for collaboration and investment, with the delegation expressing confidence in Pakistan as an attractive investment destination in the future. The delegation was composed of Mr. Lin, Mr. Dan, and Mr. Joy, with Syed Abid Hassan, Advisor to the Chairman Senate, also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Technology China Parliament Gwadar Hub Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukrain ..

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Co ..

33 minutes ago
 Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title ..

Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May ..

33 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Ag ..

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - ..

33 minutes ago
 Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

33 minutes ago
 PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling e ..

PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling expired meat

35 minutes ago
 Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.