Sanjrani Invites Legislators To Attend Conference On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

Sanjrani invites legislators to attend conference on Kashmir

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday invited legislators from across the country including Senators, MNAs, MLAs and MPAs to come forward and participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday invited legislators from across the country including Senators, MNAs, MLAs and MPAs to come forward and participate in the National Parliamentarians' Conference on Kashmir.

In his special message, Sadiq Sanjarni said the conference was being organized by the Senate in Islamabad on September 18.

He requested the political leadership from across the spectrum to come and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and bring into the notice of world the atrocities and inhumane conditions being faced by them under the oppressive fascist Modi regime.

The chairman Senate said the aim of the conference was to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people at international level.

