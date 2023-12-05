Sanjrani, Iraqi Ambassador discuss bilateral relations, current situation in Palestine

Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador of Iraq, Hamid Abbas Lafta, on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and current developments, including the situation in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador of Iraq, Hamid Abbas Lafta, on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and current developments, including the situation in Palestine.

Chairman Sanjrani said that the ties between Pakistan and Iraq were rooted in religion, brotherhood, Islamic culture, and mutual respect, highlighting shared values.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to the long-standing brotherly relations with Iraq.

In the meeting, there was also a detailed discussion regarding the further enhancement of bilateral trade.

The chairman expressed admiration for the resilience of the Iraqi people, acknowledging their steadfastness in addressing their challenges.

He stressed the need to enhance direct air links between Pakistan and Iraq.

The chairman asked international powers to put pressure on Israel to stop the genocide of innocent Palestinians and end the siege of Gaza immediately, facilitating the supply of food and medicine.

The ambassador reciprocated the sentiments, affirming Iraq's perspective on its friendly relations with Pakistan.

He called for expanding economic and trade ties between the two nations.

The envoy commended the contributions of Pakistani expatriates working in Iraq, assuring them of every possible facilitation.

He also praised Pakistan's efforts towards unity in the Muslim world.