Sanjrani, Italian Ambassador Stress Enhancing People-to-people Contacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Monday emphasised the need to enhance people-to-people contacts and strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Italy.

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese met the Senate Chairman at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the strong and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Italy.

During the meeting, the two discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional security.

The Chairman appreciated the positive role of Italy in promoting peace and stability in the region and expressed the hope for greater collaboration between the two countries.

The Italian Ambassador expressed his country's keen interest in further enhancing its economic and trade ties with Pakistan and reiterated Italy's support for Pakistan's efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

