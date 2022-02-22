UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani, Jamali Discuss Political, Economic, Overall Situation Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Sanjrani, Jamali discuss political, economic, overall situation of Balochistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Tuesday discussed the political, economic, and overall situation of Balochistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Tuesday discussed the political, economic, and overall situation of Balochistan.

Sanjrani said that senators belonging to Balochistan province are given full opportunity to represent the people of Balochistan in the upper house, said a news release.

The development and prosperity of Balochistan province will ensure the economic stability of the country, he added.

The chairman said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game-changer for the development and prosperity of the country and Gwadar Port will be at the center of future development in Balochistan province.

He said that public representatives can bring positive change in the lives of common people by utilizing their capabilities.

The Speaker appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Senate for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of the people.

He said that the deep interest of the Federal government in the ongoing development projects in Balochistan was commendable.

>