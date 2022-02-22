Sanjrani, Jamali discusses political, economic situation of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday and discussed political, economic and overall situation of the province.

The Senate chairman said that senators belonging to Balochistan are given full opportunity to represent the people of the province in upper house of the Parliament.

The development and prosperity of Balochistan province will ensure economic stability of the whole country. The chairman said that CPEC project was a game changer for the development and prosperity of the country and Gwadar Port will be at the center of future development in Balochistan.

He said the public representatives could bring positive change in the lives of common people by utilizing their capabilities.

The Balochistan Assembly speaker appreciated the efforts of the Senate chairman for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of the people.

He said the deep interest of the Federal government in the ongoing development projects in Balochistan was commendable.