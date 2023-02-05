Sanjrani lauds organising PSL matches in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Praising the decision of holding a Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match in Quetta, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday called it a "good move" and welcomed all the players to Quetta.

He said that the people of Balochistan are keenly interested in sports and more such events should be organized here.

Senate Chairman congratulated Balochistan government, the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for excellent arrangements for the match and said that all the agencies have made adequate arrangements for the mega event in difficult circumstances and these efforts are commendable.

The enthusiasm of the people of Balochistan for this match is very high and everyone is eager to see their national players on the field. Chairman further said that such matches should be organized in the future as well to provide people good entertainment opportunities.