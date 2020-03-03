UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Lauds PUC Struggle For Eradication Of Terrorism, Extremism And Sectarian Violence

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Sanjrani lauds PUC struggle for eradication of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the struggle of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) must be lauded for elimination of the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the struggle of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) must be lauded for elimination of the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.

Talking to a delegation of PUC, headed by its Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, he lauded the role of PUC for projection of moderate message of Islam adding that message of Islam conference will play vital role for unity and stability of Muslim Ummah, said a press release.

Sanjrani underlined that the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence harmed Islam and Islamic soft image to a larger extent.

Owing to propaganda against Islam and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, Islam and Muslims affected the most. At a time, when terrorism and extremism are being linked with Islam and Muslims, leadership of PUC played very effective role at national and international level to project moderate message of Islam.

Sanjrani also said it is all because of PUC and other such Religious Organizations that menace of extremism and terrorism is being defeated and different religious schools of thought playing positive role for interfaith harmony and intersect coexistence in Pakistan and world.

He also lauded International Message of Islam Conference, which is being organised by PUC to highlight moderate narrative of Islam and to unite Muslim Ummah against the menace of extremism, sectarianism, terrorism and Islamophobia.

Sanjrani added that all the religions of world should carry out joint struggle to defeat the menace of extremism and terrorism and should hold dialogue to overcome mantra of Islamophobia.

Leadership of different religions from all over the world should raise voice collectively to ensure protection of religious minorities.

Expressing concerns over genocide of Muslims in New Delhi, senate chairman termed silence of world organizations alarming and sorrowful.

Worship places of minorities in India including mosques, temples and churches are being demolished. The OIC and UN should take notice of this worst situation in India and pressure Indian government to stop worst violation of Human Rights in India.

All the sections of society have to play their respective role to promote and highlight moderate and peaceful message of Islam.

The delegation comprising Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and others who met with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

