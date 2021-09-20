Sanjrani meets Buzdar, discusses matters of mutual interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Abdul Qadir met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both thanked the CM for extending support for the development of Balochistan province. Sanjrani appreciated the composite development vision of Punjab chief minister.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the country demanded "unity and brotherhood from all of us". Unfortunately, the opposition had always indulged in the politics of chaos as it was only interested in protection of self-interests, he added.

He said that the opposition parties should realise that national interest was supreme and that they should shun negative politics.

He said that the Punjab government had taken exemplary steps to promote inter-provincial harmony because progress and prosperity of Balochistan province was the development of the country.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated that solid steps had been taken by CM Usman Buzdar to promote inter-provincial harmony and valuable cooperation had been extended for the development of Balochistan province.

Senator Abdul Qadir said that Usman Buzdar had given a new roadmap of composite development in Punjab.