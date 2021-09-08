Sanjrani, Mushahid meet Punjab Governor

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Opposition Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed (PML-N) and Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri (JUI-F) called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Opposition Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed (PML-N) and Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri (JUI-F) called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Wednesday.

They had a discussion on political and parliamentary matters. Governor Punjab, Chairman Senate and opposition Senators strongly condemned the Indian oppression on Kashmiris and urged the solution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that all political and religious parties should play their role to strengthen the democracy. Pakistan would be strengthened by strengthening the democracy and parliament, he said, adding the Senate would play its positive role on electoral reforms.

Senate Chairman appreciated the initiatives of Punjab Governor for providing clean drinking water and health facilities in Quetta under Sarwar Foundation.

During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government was taking practical steps to strengthen the democracy, parliament and all the institutions. He said the government was ready for the electoral reforms to make the next elections fair and transparent, adding that the opposition should support the government on electoral reforms so that next elections would be held in transparent manner.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in the context of changing situation of Afghanistan, this was the time to protect national interest, asserting that all political and religious partiesshould give top priority to national interest. He said the role of Pakistan was exemplary in thewhole region including Afghanistan, adding that India was the biggest facilitator of peace enemies.