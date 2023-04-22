Sanjrani offers Eid prayers in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani joined the faithful in Quetta on Saturday to offer Eid prayers, symbolizing unity and solidarity amidst the festive atmosphere of this important holiday.

After completing the prayers, he took the time to interact with the public, exchanging warm greetings and well wishes for the festive season.

In addition to mingling with the locals, the Senate chairman offered a special prayer for the safety and security of the country.

Later in the day, he continued his celebrations by meeting with the public at the Sanjrani House in Quetta from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event provided a valuable opportunity for the Senate chairman to connect with his constituents and share in the joy of Eid together.