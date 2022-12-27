UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Pays Condolence Visit To Senator Dr Humayun's Family In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Sanjrani pays condolence visit to Senator Dr Humayun's family in Islamabad

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday visited the Islamabad residence of Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand to commiserate with him over the demise of his father Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar Mohmand.

Senate Chairman said that Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar Mohmand was a dignified person and his services will always be remembered.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Sanjrani said he was equally grieved over the demise of Brig Sattar.

Chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi has sent a message to Dr Humayun Mohmand expressing his sincere condolences over the passing of his father.

