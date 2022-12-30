UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Pays Condolence Visit To Senator Haji Hidayatullah's Family In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 04:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the Peshawar residence of Senator Haji Hidayatullah to commiserate with him over the demise of his father Haji Pir Muhammad Khan.

Accompanied by Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Chairman recited Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for forgiveness and the high status of the deceased.

Chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

