Sanjrani Pays Homage At Hazrat Ali, Hussain's Mausoleums

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday paid homage at the mausoleums of Ameer-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali Razi Allah Ta'ala Anhu and Syed-ul-Shuhadah Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah Ta'ala Anhu in Najaf and Karbala, Iraq.

The delegation first visited Ameer-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali Razi Allah Ta'ala Anhu's shrine in Najaf-e-Ashraf. Later, the delegation also had the honor of visiting the shrines of Sayed-ul-Shuhadah Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah Ta'ala Anhu and Hazrat Abbas Razi Allah Ta'ala Anhu in Karbala and expressed their love and devotion to the Ahle Bayt.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani also visited the shrine of Imam Abu Hanifa (RA).

On this occasion, he prayed for the peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier, he also visited the Iraqi Fiqh Academy. On the arrival, the delegation was warmly received by the head of academy, Dr Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha.

In the meeting, they emphasized on increasing linkage between scholars, thinkers and educational experts of the two countries.

