UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Pledges Materializing Women's Empowerment Dream

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said that the dream of empowering women would be materialized by making further improvements in the relevant laws.

In his message on National Working Women's Day observed on December 22, Sanjrani said that Government of Pakistan had adopted an effective strategy to include women in the mainstream of progress and development.

He said the rights given to women by islam were unprecedented having no other example in history.

The National Working Women's Day is being observed in Pakistan Since 2010 in the acknowledgement of the contributions made by women to the development of the country.

The day is marked in recognition of the struggle of working women to secure a dignified and respectful working environment.

He said revolutionary measures had been taken to empower women and protect their rights.

"Today, we need to join hands to celebrate the progress made in empowering women and to reaffirm our collective resolve for redoubling efforts to further advance respect for women's rights," he said.

"The Constitution of Pakistan upholds the equal status of women. We have made significant advancements in empowering women politically, economically and socially, including through progressive legislative, policy, institutional and administrative measures. At the international forum, Pakistan's voice has always resonated in favour of women's empowerment and gender equality.

As a nation, we honour and salute their role and contribution to the society and State of Pakistan," the chairman added.

"Women have proven that they can shoulder any kind of responsibility with ease. The role of women today is something that varies significantly across the world. The unwavering perseverance and commitment of women in the judicious execution of their duty at the workplace is laudable," he lauded.

"The number of women joining the workforce has increased In the last few years which is why the government and Parliament of Pakistan have made extraordinary strides toward workplace equality and legislated a law to protect women against sexual harassment at the workplace.

This special day calls upon everyone to stand up for the equality and freedom of women and shun gender discrimination, sexual harassment, abuse, oppression and exploitation against them. We must strive to remove all the barriers that confront women to walk shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts," the chairman concluded.

The chairman said the enactment of important legislation like the women's protection bill also proved the government's commitment towards the cause of women's issues.

Declaring December 22 as the national day of working women, he hoped that these actions will pave the way for making Pakistan a gender-balanced, gender-friendly and gender-supportive democratic polity, where all women have equal rights and opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution for their development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Parliament Male Progress December Women All Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Suppli ..

Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

42 minutes ago
 US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Tran ..

US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Transfer of Seized Russian Funds t ..

42 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, India to Break Record Exceed ..

Trade Between Russia, India to Break Record Exceeding $30Bln in 2022 - Customs S ..

58 minutes ago
 2nd passing out parade, parents day held in Bakhta ..

2nd passing out parade, parents day held in Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls

58 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Sindh High Court inaugurates Larkana ..

Chief Justice Sindh High Court inaugurates Larkana District Bar building

58 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects 2 Bids to Keep Border Expulsion ..

US Senate Rejects 2 Bids to Keep Border Expulsion Policy in Place Amid Crisis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.