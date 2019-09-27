Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday held a meeting with Portugal's Ambassador to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho and exchanged views on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday held a meeting with Portugal 's Ambassador to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho and exchanged views on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

The Senate chairman informed the envoy about the latest situation in Kashmir.

He said curfew had been imposed on the Indian occupied Kashmir for the last 53 days and the valley was turned into a jail.

A human crisis had engulfed the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said adding the world should treat Kashmir as a humanitarian issue.

He said people of Indian occupied Kashmir were facing oppression, adding Portugal should play its role in stopping the Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

Sanjrani said Pakistan and Portugal agreed to promote bilateral relations, trade, parliamentary and institutional cooperation.

Pakistan and Portugal had historic relations and parliamentary and diplomatic relations between the two countries could be increased, he added.