Sanjrani presides over meeting to assess IPC progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Chairman Senate and Founding President of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday presided over a meeting to assess the progress and developments of IPC.

During the meeting, attended by IPC and Senate officials, thorough and detailed deliberations took place.

The deliberations culminated in a decision to proceed with the election of the President of IPC. The official election schedule is set to be announced in December 2023.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Secretary General IPC, Sitara Ayaz, Executive Director PIPS, Muhammad Anwar and Director General Coordination Senate, Mir Shae Mazar Baloch.

This decision to elect a new President marks a significant step forward in IPC's journey to further enhance its role in the global parliamentary community.

The upcoming election will ensure the continued dedication and leadership of IPC in facilitating international parliamentary cooperation and diplomacy.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed commitment to the organization's mission and values, emphasizing the importance of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the upcoming election process.