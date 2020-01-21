Sanjrani proposes to maintain existing strength of senate membership after expiry of FATA Senators' terms

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday proposed to keep the current numerical strengthen of Senate intact and distribute eight seats of erstwhile FATA among the four provinces by equally increasing the number of general seats to 25 instead of 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday proposed to keep the current numerical strengthen of Senate intact and distribute eight seats of erstwhile FATA among the four provinces by equally increasing the number of general seats to 25 instead of 23.

He proposed that four seats, one for each province, be increased in the forthcoming election of the Senate scheduled to be held in March, 2021 and four more seats, one for each province, be increased in the elections of the Senate to be held in March, 2024 with a view to provide for continuity in terms of total number of seats of the Senate could be made.

In a letter addressed to Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law & Justice, the Senate Chairman referred the matter to Senate Standing Committee on Law & Justice to examine, deliberate and submit a report with such recommendations including suggestions for a constitutional amendment.

In his letter, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted that the term of office of four members out of the existing eight members from FATA shall expire on March, 11, 2021, whereas the term of office of the remaining four shall expire on March, 11,2024.Resultantly, number of members of the Senate will be reduced to one hundred in March, 2021 after expiry of term of four members from erstwhile FATA and to ninety six after expiry of term of remaining four members from FATA in March, 2024.