Sanjrani, Qaiser discuss parliamentary, political matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday held a meeting and discussed parliamentary matters and prevailing political scenario.

The NA Speaker called on the Senate chairman at his chamber and highlighted importance of increased coordination between Upper and Lower houses of the Parliament. Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz was also present in the meeting, according to a Senate Secretariat press release.

Sanjrani said legislative business and parliamentary affairs were being run in an effective manner due to better coordination between the both houses.

However, he underlined the need for more coordination between the Senate and NA to further improve the existing procedure of legislation.

He said the Senate always enjoyed complete cooperation of the NA with regard to constitutional matters; similarly the Upper House also played its constructive role in bringing improvement in parliamentary matters.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser also stressed the need for making the coordination between the two Houses more effective.

He was of the view that opposition parties should ensure dignity of Upper House of the Parliament, saying they should have avoided issues like no-confidence as the House was the symbol of federation, having equal representation of all provinces.

He said all political parties should not only work together and take required steps to promote democratic norms in the country, but also devise an effective strategy to tackle confronting national issues with collective wisdom.

The NA Speaker said countries only progressed through democratic process, adding greater cooperation from all political parties was inevitable for advancement of that process.