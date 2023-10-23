Sanjrani reaches Beijing on four-day visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Chairman of the Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has reached in Beijing alongside a high-level delegation for a four-day visit.

The delegation included Senators Dilawar Khan, Faisal Saleem Rahman, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Mohammad Abdul Qadir.

Upon their arrival at the airport, the Pakistani Ambassador to China extended a warm welcome to Chairman of the Senate and the delegation.

During his visit, Sanjrani will hold significant meetings, including one with Wang Yang, the Chairman of China's National Committee for People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The cairman's visit to China is part of a special invitation from the Chinese Foreign Minister, and the delegation is engaging in a comprehensive tour of the country.

Sanjrani, bearing the title of "Friendship, Diplomacy, Mutual Interests, and Inclusiveness with China," will participate as a special guest in a symposium that marks the 10th anniversary and will address the gathering.