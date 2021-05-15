UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Reaches Djibouti To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony Of President Ismaeel Omar Guelleh

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Sanjrani reaches Djibouti to attend swearing-in ceremony of President Ismaeel Omar Guelleh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani arrived along with a three-member delegation today (Saturday) in Djibouti on a special invite to attend the swearing-in and investiture ceremony of newly elected President Ismaeel Omar Guelleh.

According to press release received here, the ceremony is scheduled to be held on 15 May, 2021.

The delegation was awarded a warm welcome at the Ambouli International Airport where it was received in person by Mohammed Ali Houmed, Speaker National Assembly, Djubouti.

In addition to the high-profile event the delegation, during its stay, will hold various meetings with local leadership and Pakistani diaspora in Djibouti. Members of the delegation, accompanying the Chairman, include Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Fida Muhammad and Senator Ahmed Khan.

President Guelleh has been re-elected in the elections held in April, 2021. Earlier, a Parliamentary Delegation from Djibouti visited Pakistan in January 2021.

