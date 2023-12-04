Open Menu

Sanjrani Recognizes Role Of Business Community In Driving Economic Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Sanjrani recognizes role of business community in driving economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday recognized the pivotal role of the business community in driving economic progress and affirmed the Senate's dedication to creating an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth.

During meeting with a delegation from the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) who called on him, he expressed unwavering commitment to supporting the chamber's endeavors in promoting economic growth and displayed keen interest in understanding the challenges and opportunities facing the business community in Gwadar.

The discussions focused on fostering collaboration and addressing key economic issues, providing a platform for GCCI officials to share insights on regional economic development and trade dynamics, said a press release.

The economic policies, infrastructure development, and strategies to boost trade and investment in the Gwadar region were also discussed in detail.

He highlighted the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port as driving forces behind future economic initiatives in Pakistan. He emphasized that Gwadar Port is not only important for Pakistan but for the entire region.

The Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, represented by its officials, expressed gratitude to Chairman Senate for his time and attention to the economic concerns of Gwadar.

They underscored the importance of collaboration with the government to promote economic prosperity, attract investments, and facilitate a conducive business environment in the region.

Senator Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan and Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business CPEC Gwadar Progress Chamber Commerce From Government Share Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan