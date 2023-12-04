Sanjrani recognizes role of business community in driving economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday recognized the pivotal role of the business community in driving economic progress and affirmed the Senate's dedication to creating an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth.

During meeting with a delegation from the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) who called on him, he expressed unwavering commitment to supporting the chamber's endeavors in promoting economic growth and displayed keen interest in understanding the challenges and opportunities facing the business community in Gwadar.

The discussions focused on fostering collaboration and addressing key economic issues, providing a platform for GCCI officials to share insights on regional economic development and trade dynamics, said a press release.

The economic policies, infrastructure development, and strategies to boost trade and investment in the Gwadar region were also discussed in detail.

He highlighted the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port as driving forces behind future economic initiatives in Pakistan. He emphasized that Gwadar Port is not only important for Pakistan but for the entire region.

The Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, represented by its officials, expressed gratitude to Chairman Senate for his time and attention to the economic concerns of Gwadar.

They underscored the importance of collaboration with the government to promote economic prosperity, attract investments, and facilitate a conducive business environment in the region.

Senator Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan and Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai were also present during the meeting.