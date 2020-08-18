Sanjrani refers issue of FBR notice to Palestinian envoy to committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday referred the matter of issuance of notice by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to the Palestinian ambassador over import of vehicles, to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Speaking in the Senate, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said linking the issue of import of car by the Palestinian embassy with Pakistan's stand on the issue of Palestine and Israel was not appropriate.

Responding to the point of public importance raised by Senator Mushahid Hussain, he said it was reported in the media that the facility given to ambassadors in Pakistan for import of vehicles was being misused.

Senator Mushahid pointed out that the FBR issued a notice to the Palestinian ambassador in Pakistan after the import of a vehicle by him.

He said the FBR violated diplomatic norms and international laws by directly sending a notice to the Palestinian ambassador over import of the vehicle.

Palestine was a friend of Pakistan and the FBR not only confiscated two vehicles of the ambassador but also asked him to appear before the tax authority, he added.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said Pakistan had a consistent policy on the issue of Palestine.

The act of issuance of a notice by the FBR to the ambassador for import of a vehicle negated Pakistan's stand on the Palestine issue, he added.