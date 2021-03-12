ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 98 senators on Friday actively participated in the process to elect their new Chairman and Deputy Chairman for a term of three years, giving the both slots to the PTI-backed candidates Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi respectively.

After a nerve-wrecking contest for the seat of Chairman, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani secured 48 votes and defeated Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani, who secured 42 votes.

In the House of 100 seats, as many as total 98 votes were polled in the election of Senate Chairman as Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from the voting process, while the notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Ishaq Dar was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to his continued absence and stay abroad. Eight votes were rejected on technical ground.

For the election of Deputy Chairman, as many as 54 senators voted in the favour of Mirza Muhammad Afridi, while 44 votes went to the PDM candidate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Earlier in the day, as many as 48 newly-elected senators took oath of allegiance to Pakistan in the Upper House of the Parliament for a term of six years.

Senate Secretary Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan welcomed all existing and newly-elected members and handed over the chair to Senator Sayed Muzfar Hussain Shah, who had been nominated as Presiding Officer for special sitting of the House by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the newly-elected members, who reached the country's top constitutional forum for national service after getting votes from members of the national and provincial assemblies.

The newly elected members, who took oath and signed the roll include Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Afnan Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Aon Abbas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI), Sajid Mir (PML-N) and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N), Azam Nazeer Tara (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI), Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI), Saadia Abbasi PML-N, Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Liaquat Khan Tarakai, (PTI), Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Faisal Saleem Rehman, (PTI), Atta-ur-Rehman (JUIP) and Zeeshan Khan Zada (PTI), Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI), Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand (PTI) , Sania Nishtar (PTI), Falak Naz (PTI), Gurdeep Singh, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani (PPPP) , Fawzia Arshad (PTI), Sheher Bano Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM-P), Saleem Mandviwala (PPPP), Taj Haider (PPPP), Muhammad Fesal Vawda (PTI), Shahadat Awan (PPPP), Jam Mahtab Hussain (PPPP), Farooq Hamid Naek (PPPP), Saifullah Abro (PTI), Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan (PPPP), Khalida Ateeb, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUIP), Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (BAP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Manzoor Ahmed (BAP), Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti (BAP), Kamran Murtaza (JUIP), Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP), Samina Mumtaz (BAP), Naseema Ehsan (Independent), and Danesh Kumar (BAP).