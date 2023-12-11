Open Menu

Sanjrani Rejects Indian SC Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday rejected the decision by the Indian Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370, diminishing the autonomy of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The Senate chairman, in a statement, voiced serious concerns, describing the Indian Supreme Court's ruling as a "mockery of justice that runs contrary to established norms of morality and lacks historical evidence".

He raised questions about the impartiality of the court, suggesting it might have been compromised by Hindutva ideology, referring to the influence of what he termed "Hindutva goons".

Sadiq Sanjrani underscored that the Kashmiris did not recognize the Indian constitution, asserting its non-applicability to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, recognized internationally as a disputed territory.

He reiterated the steadfast rejection by the Kashmiri people of any unilateral actions taken by India in the region, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for their quest for freedom from Indian occupation.

Calling for international attention, the chairman urged the global community to consider the implications of the Indian Supreme Court's decision.

He emphasized the need for a resolution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to a diplomatic and internationally sanctioned resolution to the longstanding dispute.

