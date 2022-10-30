UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Remains Unhurt In Car Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sanjrani remains unhurt in car accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The car of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has met an accident near Dera Ismail Khan and he remained unhurt during the mishap, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred due to failure of the hydraulic system of the Senate chairman's car after which the vehicle went out of control.

Soon after the accident, the senator was shifted to another vehicle.

Apart from Sanjrani, Federal minister Talha Mehmood and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were also riding in his car.

The Senate chairman along with other senators was going to DI Khan to attend the wedding functions of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's two nephews.

