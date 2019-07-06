UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Running House Smoothly As Massive Legislation Made In Senate: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:00 AM



ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was running the house smoothly as immense legislation was made through the platform.

Talking to a private news channel, he questioned that why opposition parties were talking about replacement of Chairman Senate as he was working in best national interest.

He said the opposition parties were using pressure tactics in dispersion to halt accountability process against their corrupt leadership including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif as both were confining in jail on corruption charges.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had supported Sadiq Sanjrani in Senate Chairman's election because we wanted a person from Balochistan for the position, although he did not belong to PTI.

He said the Pakistan People's Party presented three Names including Raza Rabbani, Rehman Malik and Saleem Mandivala for Senate Chairmanship while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was still failed to develop consensus on a single name.

The senator said replacement of Sadiq Sanjrani would be considered as a conspiracy against democracy.

