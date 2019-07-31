UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Running Senate Affairs Smoothly: Jam Kamal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:52 PM

Sanjrani running Senate affairs smoothly: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate was running the affairs of the House smoothly and there was no reason of removing him from the seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate was running the affairs of the House smoothly and there was no reason of removing him from the seat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the senators including those belonging to opposition parties were satisfied with the performance of Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed hope that he would retain his seat.

He said the opposition parties should let Sanjrani complete his term and elect Mir Hasil Bazejo as Chairman Senate in next term.

Jam Kamal urged the opposition to review its decision of no-trust move against the Chairman Senate.

Replying to a question, he said the provincial government was taking every possible step for the betterment and welfare of the province. Unfortunately, Balochistan was ignored by previous governments in the past, he added.

The chief minister said record legislation was made on different issues during the ongoing tenure of the government.

