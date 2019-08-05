Sanjrani, Saudi ambassador discuss bilateral relations

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of regional and international importance.

The Saudi envoy congratulated the Chairman Senate for the expression of confidence by the members of the upper house during the resolution of no confidence.

Sanjrani said Senate could play an important role in promoting relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia and wished to further expand the bilateral ties, he added.

The Chairman Senate said vast opportunities for investment existed in Pakistan and Saudi investors could utilize those opportunities in different sectors.

He said Pakistan was thankful to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Saudi government for their interest in investment in the country particularly in Balochistan.

He said the recent oppression in Occupied Kashmir had exposed the real face of India.

Sanjrani said it was the collective responsibility of the Islamic countries to raise voice against the barbarities of India.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) could highlight the plight of Kashmiris at the international level. Pakistan had demanded of OIC to play an effective role for resolving the Kashmir issue, he added.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always stressed on the peaceful resolution of disputes at the international forums.

He urged Saudi Arabia to fulfill its responsibility in resolving the Kashmir issue.

The Saudi ambassador said Pakistan was an important country of the region, adding solutions of issues could be found through negotiations.

He said Saudi Arabia gave immense importance to its bilateral relations with Pakistan.