Sanjrani seeks senators' proposals on Money Bill 2021

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani on Tuesday sought recommendations from the senators on the Money Bill and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till May 28 (Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani on Tuesday sought recommendations from the senators on the Money Bill and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till May 28 (Friday).

Chairing the Senate session, Sadiq Sajrani told the members that 'Tax Law Amendment Bill 2021' would be referred to the Finance Committee of the House, which should formulate its recommendations within 10 days.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced the money bill in the House on behalf of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.