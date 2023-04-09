Sanjrani sends warm Easter greetings to Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed his warmest Easter greetings and best wishes to Christian brothers and sisters and their families, both in Pakistan and around the world.

In his message, Chairman Sanjrani reflected on the shared values of love, compassion, and forgiveness that are central to both Christianity and islam. He emphasized the importance of working together to create a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respectful of all beliefs and backgrounds.

The Chairman acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed his gratitude for their contributions.

Finally, Chairman Sanjrani expressed his hope that this Easter season would bring peace, happiness, and blessings to all Christian brothers and sisters, and that the bond of brotherhood and sisterhood between different communities would continue to grow stronger with each passing day.