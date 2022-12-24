UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Sends Well Wishes On Eve Of Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday greeted Christian community living across the globe on the auspicious and important occasion of Christmas.

Christmas manifested love and mutual respect, he said in his message, while stressing the need for promoting unity and inter-faith harmony in the country. Peaceful coexistence can be promoted by giving more respect to each other's beliefs and ideas, he said.

Every religion of the world teaches peace and patience, the Senate Chairman said and added that Pakistan believed in promoting inter-faith and inter-religious harmony.

Reiterating the government's resolve to empower the minorities socially, economically and politically for the national development, he said minorities are enjoying complete freedom in country and effective legislation has been ensured in the Upper House to provide the fundamental rights to the minorities. The Upper House has taken commendable steps for inter-faith harmony and protection of minority rights, he also said.

Sanjrani stressed making joint efforts for welfare of mankind aiming to make the world a cradle of peace.

He said, "The Christmas day is very important as a Messiah appeared who preached peace,tolerance and sharing love with one another".

The Senate Chairman said that as Muslims, Prophet Jesus is precious to us as the Messenger of Allah and his message of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for the entire humanity dear to us.

As a divine messenger, Prophet Jesus' teachings are for adherents of all religions are equally important to Muslims.

The Chairman expressed the hope that the Christian community will continue to play its role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the promotion of peace.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi also extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on Christmas Day and said that the minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

All the inhabitants including minorities enjoyed full constitutional freedom to practice their religion in Pakistan.

