Sanjrani serves Rs 10b defamation notice to VLogger Rizwan Razi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday served defamation notice worth Rs 10 billion to VLogger Rizwan-ur-Rehman Razi in response to false and baseless allegations levelled against Sanjrani regarding Sandak project.

According to the legal notice, the baseless and false allegations levelled in the VLog has damaged the reputation of Sanjrani andunless Razi did not apologise for and withdraw the accusations against Sanjrani within 14 days, Sanjrani reserves the right to take legal action against Razi.

Rizwan Razi had levelled baseless and false allegations against the family of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the Sanjrani clan.