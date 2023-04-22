Sanjrani spends busy Eid day in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani offered Eid prayers in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

After Eid prayers, he met with the tribal elders and people of various schools of thought.

While talking to the Baloch tribal elders, the chairman Senate emphasized working together for the development of the province "With national unity, we will be able to overcome the problems, he said adding that everyone has to move forward to promote peace and speed up the pace of development.