Sanjrani stresses coordinated efforts for enhancing cotton production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday emphasized enhanced coordination among government and private sector in producing quality seeds and using modern research based techniques for enhancing the production of cotton. Talking to a four-member delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, the chairman expressed concern over the decline in cotton production in the country and emphasized enhancing coordination among Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National food Security and Agricultural Research Departments and private sector for enhancing the production.

The delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Dr Jaso Mall T. Limani briefed the chairman about substantial decrease in the cultivation and production of cotton crop in Pakistan, said a press release.

Chairman was informed that the 15 million cotton bales production have been reduced to seven million bales due to decrease in cultivation, production and unavailability of quality seeds and modern machinery.

They were of the view that situation can't imrove until new varieties of quality seeds and modern machinery is made available to the cotton farmers. The cotton production could be improved by provision of new varieties of seeds through dedicated research on modern lines.

Chairman Senate tasked Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, to prepare a comprehensive report in consultation with the concerned ministries and research institutes to assess the decline in cotton production and exports.

Suggestions for increasing cotton cultivation and production can be sought from all stakeholders.Chairman Senate said that new varieties of cotton seeds and access of modern machinery to the common farmers could improve the cultivation and production.

He said that cotton was being cultivated in Punjab, Sindh but trend has emerged in Balochistan as well but there is a dire need for a coordinated strategy to increase production. Sanjrani was accompanied by Senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Dr Ashok Kumar.