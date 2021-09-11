UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:17 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has stressed the need for following the ideology of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to become a progressive, peace loving and successful nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has stressed the need for following the ideology of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in letter and spirit to become a progressive, peace loving and successful nation.

In his message on 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Senate Chairman said Jinnah, the man who fought against all odds and severest opposition to the division of the sub-continent into two states and created our beloved Pakistan, had a vision about the future of the country and the challenges that it had to surmount to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and a respected country among the comity of nations.

Sanjrani paid glowing tributes to Quaid i Azam, saying that we have to work collectively to make Pakistan more vibrant and prosperous.

Chairman Senate said that there was need to promote tolerance and unity to achieve the goal of prosperous Pakistan.

