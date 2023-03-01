UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Stresses Greater Coordination To Speed Up Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Sanjrani stresses greater coordination to speed up development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday emphasised the need for greater coordination among stakeholders to speed up the development process of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, he said the role of the Senate was to promote national cohesion and harmony. Senate provides equal representation to all the provinces. Senate was striving hard to bring less developed areas at par with the developed areas.

Both the dignitaries discussed public welfare measures and other issues.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani informed the Governor about the upcoming golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate and said that considering the economic situation of the country, it has been decided that the celebrations would remain simple.

The Chairman said that the Golden Jubilee of the Senate was a historic occasion and it would help us to highlight the importance of promoting national unity.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and emphasized enhancing coordinated support. The governor said that with the cooperation of the federation, measures were being taken to improve the quality of life of the people and development projects in the entire province, especially in the merged districts.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Gold All Unity Foods Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art ..

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art 3D Concrete Printing Research ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic ring Nasdaq Dubaiâ€™s market-opening bell

4 minutes ago
 PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acqui ..

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.