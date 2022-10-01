ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday urged business community to play their role in increasing country's exports as development was not possible sans achieving self-sufficiency.

Speaking to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said entrepreneurs, having a vital role in economic development, serve as the catalysts in the process of industrialization and economic growth of the country.

The event was organized by ICCI to pay tribute and give awards to the former presidents of the ICCI for their valuable contribution.

Senate chairman accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, said technical progress alone can't lead to economic development, unless technological breakthroughs were put to economic use by entrepreneurs.

He apprised the participants that ICCI would also be invited to the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate being organized in March next year.

"ICCI represents chambers across the country and I invite ICCI representatives to accompany us on foreign visits." He underlined that access to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,, (ASEAN), Far East and countries that need our cooperation, should be made possible.

He said that the ICCI and the Senate of Pakistan would work together for the development of Pakistan and legislation would be done according to the requirements of the modern era.

Senate chairman thanked the officials of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for inviting him to the event. He congratulated all former presidents of ICCI and expressed good wishes.

President ICCI, members of the business community and industry were in attendance.