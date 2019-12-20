UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Stresses Need For Speeding Up Development In Tribal Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Sanjrani stresses need for speeding up development in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said work on the development projects in tribal districts merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be speeded up so that problems of the people could be resolved.

Speaking to a group of Senators at an event, he said strong provinces were reflective of a strong federation and role of the Senate as the upper house of Parliament was vital for raising voice for rights of provinces.

Sanjrani said committees of the Senate were working effectively to highlight public issues. Senate would continue to play its constitutional role for protecting interests of the country, he added.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Event Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

1 hour ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

38 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

38 minutes ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

38 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.