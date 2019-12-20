Sanjrani stresses need for speeding up development in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said work on the development projects in tribal districts merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be speeded up so that problems of the people could be resolved.

Speaking to a group of Senators at an event, he said strong provinces were reflective of a strong federation and role of the Senate as the upper house of Parliament was vital for raising voice for rights of provinces.

Sanjrani said committees of the Senate were working effectively to highlight public issues. Senate would continue to play its constitutional role for protecting interests of the country, he added.