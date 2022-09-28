Sanjrani stresses provision of basic health facilities to flood hit people

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said that timely provision of basic health facilities to the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan was the need of the hour as risks of diseases galore in the flood-affected areas

Talking to a delegation of Medicines San Frontier (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders lead by Xu Weibing, Head of Mission (MSF) China.

Chairman said there was still risk of epidemics and diseases in the flood-affected areas. As a result of the recent rains and floods in Pakistan, infrastructure had been destroyed on a large scale and especially districts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces were most affected.

Senate Chairman appreciated the efforts of MSF in providing critical health facilities in flood affected areas. There is a severe shortage of essential medicines and health facilities.

Chairman said that Sindh and Balochistan had suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

He apprised the delegation about his visit to the affected areas. Sanjrani appealed to the international non-governmental organizations and institutions to work towards prevention of diseases and epidemics which may spread due to the severe weather conditions in the flood-affected areas.

He underlined that international organizations should step forward and speed up the relief work to control this critical situation and help the flood victims. "Infrastructure has been destroyed, hundreds of deaths have occurred and crops on millions of acres have been destroyed".

Chairman Senate urged Philanthropists, international non-governmental organizations and government agencies to accelerate relief and rehabilitation work. Chairman Senate assured the delegation of his full cooperation.

The members of the delegation informed Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani about the work of the organization and said that (MSF) had been serving in the health sector worldwide and for decades in Pakistan as well.

The members of the delegation said that (MSF) was providing assistance in speeding up the relief work in collaboration with local organizations and is also in contact with other international organizations in this regard.