Sanjrani Strongly Condemns Airstrike On Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday expressed profound condemnation of the recent airstrike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp by Israeli army.

"This senseless and barbaric act, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, is a horrific atrocity that deeply troubles the conscience of humanity." he said.

"Such heinous actions have no place in a civilized world and must be met with the strongest condemnation. Israel's actions in Gaza represent a grave violation of human rights and international law, and they demand the attention and united action of the global community". he added

The chairman urged the world to unite against such atrocities and demand an immediate end to the violence in the region.

"Our hearts ache for the victims and their families, and we must stand together in the name of justice, peace, and the sanctity of innocent lives". he concluded.

