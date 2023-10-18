Open Menu

Sanjrani Strongly Denounces Barbaric Israeli Assault On Al-Ahli Hospital In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, vehemently deplores and condemns the recent Israeli air strike on al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip

"This barbaric act of spilling Palestinian blood has led to the unimaginable suffering of innocent civilians, with over 500 women and children losing their lives", said Chairman Senate.

Describing the attack as nothing short of a genocide perpetrated by the Zionist Israeli regime, Chairman Senate underscores that this incident is an absolute blot on humanity.

It serves as a stark example of barbarism witnessed by the entire world, particularly with the intentional targeting of medical facilities and a UN-run school, constituting an undeniable war crime that exposes the repugnant brutality of the actions taken by the Zionist regime.

He called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to assume a proactive role in the wake of the barbaric Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he asserted that it is high time for the UNSC to intervene and address the Humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, he pledged the Senate of Pakistan's commitment to shedding light on these heinous acts of aggression by bringing the matter to the forefront utilizing forums like Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and other international forums through parliamentary channels.

The Chairman strongly condemned the biased and unfair reporting perpetuated by certain international media outlets and Western journalists, accusing them of disseminating falsehoods that seek to humanize Israeli barbarism.

He expressed deep concern over what he perceives as a tacit "License to Kill" granted to the Israeli regime by the world community, lamenting the blatant disregard for international law that this represents.

Expressing urgency for global unity, the Chairman Senate calls on the international community to stand against these heinous atrocities. The incident highlights the immediate need for a resolution to the Palestinian issue in alignment with UNSC resolutions, aiming to establish a just and lasting peace in the region.

Expressing deep concern, the Chairman notes that the brazen spilling of Palestinian blood not only inflicts immediate devastation but also fuels a vicious cycle of conflict, causing widespread destruction in the region and beyond. He urges the international community not to remain silent in the face of such blatant aggression.

"It is imperative that we collectively strive to halt this madness. Enough is enough, and concerted international efforts are essential to bring an end to the senseless violence, fostering a path toward lasting peace in the region," he added.

The Chairman called upon the global community to stand in solidarity against these egregious acts and work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and dignity of Palestinians.

He emphasized that such brazen acts are absolutely unacceptable and intolerable, requiring a united front to address the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

