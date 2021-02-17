Sanjrani summons Senate session on Feb 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday summoned the Senate session in the Parliament Building on Saturday (February 20) at 10:30 am.

The chairman summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54, read with Article 61 of the Constitution, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.