Sanjrani Takes Notice Of Absence Of Secretary Interior From Senate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

Sanjrani takes notice of absence of Secretary Interior from Senate

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken serious notice of the absence of Secretary Interior from the session of the Senate and Committee meetings

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th November, 2019) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken serious notice of the absence of Secretary Interior from the session of the Senate and Committee meetings.Presiding over Senate session on Friday the Chairman Senate expressed his ire over the continuous neglect by Secretary Interior of the proceedings of Senate on important national issues of public significance.

He termed it unfortunate and said that such a callous and irresponsible behaviour on the part of such a high ranking officer is uncalled for and responsibility needs to be fixed.He said that complaints have been received against Secretary for his continuous absence from the meeting of the Senate Committees as well which is tantamount to breach of privilege of both the House and the Committees.

He observed that a government officer is involved in creating misunderstanding between government and the parliament. "The prime minister must be informed about the whole situation" Sanjrani observed while expressing his dissatisfaction on the attitude of Secretary Interior.

He directed the Minister for parliamentary Affairs to apprise PM in this regard and report as early as possible. Chairman Senate said that the Secretariat had earlier sought explanation from Secretary Interior which so far he has failed to provide within the stipulated time.

