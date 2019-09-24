Sanjrani takes notice of obtaining NOC for visiting Gawadar

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken notice of the arduous procedure of obtaining of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for visiting Gwadar especially for the foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken notice of the arduous procedure of obtaining of No Objection Certificate ( NOC ) for visiting Gwadar especially for the foreign investors.

Formulating complicated procedure for getting NOC would causing impediments in bringing foreign investments in the port city of Gwadar, which has the potential to become an important hub of industrial and trade activities contributing towards economic stability of Pakistan, a press release said.

Senate chairman has referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Interior of upper house to recommend necessary steps for exempting foreign investors interested in investments at Gwadar from obtaining the NOC without compromising the national security of the country.

The committee shall submit a comprehensive report within a period of one month.