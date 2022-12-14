Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday discussed the country's overall political situation in a meeting held here.

Senior leaders of Mutahidda Quomi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) such as MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar were also present during the meeting.