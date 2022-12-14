UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani, Tessori Discuss Overall Political Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday discussed the country's overall political situation in a meeting held here.

Senior leaders of Mutahidda Quomi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) such as MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar were also present during the meeting.

